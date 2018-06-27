Rent Calculator
2606 Hollywood Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:43 AM
2606 Hollywood Drive
2606 Hollywood Drive
·
Location
2606 Hollywood Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom family home in the heart of Arlington! Popular neighborhood and schools! Convenient to shopping and entertainment! Come see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
2606 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2606 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 2606 Hollywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2606 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Hollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Hollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
