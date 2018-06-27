All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2606 Hollywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2606 Hollywood Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:43 AM

2606 Hollywood Drive

2606 Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2606 Hollywood Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom family home in the heart of Arlington! Popular neighborhood and schools! Convenient to shopping and entertainment! Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
2606 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 2606 Hollywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Hollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Hollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center