This wonderful 2 bed 2 bath home has carpet in the master bedroom. Kitchen includes Range Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Large Utility room. Covered parking at the back of the house as well as a utility shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2536 Indigo Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 2536 Indigo Lane have?
Some of 2536 Indigo Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
