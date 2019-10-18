All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2536 Indigo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2536 Indigo Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:32 PM

2536 Indigo Lane

2536 Indigo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2536 Indigo Lane, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This wonderful 2 bed 2 bath home has carpet in the master bedroom. Kitchen includes Range Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Large Utility room. Covered parking at the back of the house as well as a utility shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Indigo Lane have any available units?
2536 Indigo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 Indigo Lane have?
Some of 2536 Indigo Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Indigo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Indigo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Indigo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2536 Indigo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2536 Indigo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2536 Indigo Lane offers parking.
Does 2536 Indigo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Indigo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Indigo Lane have a pool?
No, 2536 Indigo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Indigo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2536 Indigo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Indigo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 Indigo Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center