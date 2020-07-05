2517 Nelwin Place

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with easy access to several major highways!!!! This home features a spacious living area with cozy fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of room and has granite counters. Master suite has a 2 sink vanity and a walk in closet! Looking for a 16 month + lease - MAKE READY IN PROCESS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
