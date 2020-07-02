All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2509 Rock Haven Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2509 Rock Haven Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

2509 Rock Haven Street

2509 Rock Haven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2509 Rock Haven Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Rock Haven Street have any available units?
2509 Rock Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2509 Rock Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Rock Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Rock Haven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Rock Haven Street is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Rock Haven Street offer parking?
No, 2509 Rock Haven Street does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Rock Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Rock Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Rock Haven Street have a pool?
No, 2509 Rock Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Rock Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 2509 Rock Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Rock Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Rock Haven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Rock Haven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Rock Haven Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center