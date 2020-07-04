2509 Olympia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 4 bedroom home in Woodland West! Beautiful rock fireplace in living area. 18 inch ceramic tile. Kitchen features granite counters. 4th bedroom would be great study. Relaxing back deck with ceiling fan surrounded by trees. Close to schools & shopping. Located in Bailey school district. Tenant occupied until 06-30-19. Photos taken when home was vacant.