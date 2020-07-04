All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:19 AM

2509 Olympia Drive

Location

2509 Olympia Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 4 bedroom home in Woodland West! Beautiful rock fireplace in living area. 18 inch ceramic tile. Kitchen features granite counters. 4th bedroom would be great study. Relaxing back deck with ceiling fan surrounded by trees. Close to schools & shopping. Located in Bailey school district. Tenant occupied until 06-30-19. Photos taken when home was vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Olympia Drive have any available units?
2509 Olympia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Olympia Drive have?
Some of 2509 Olympia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Olympia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Olympia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Olympia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Olympia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2509 Olympia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Olympia Drive offers parking.
Does 2509 Olympia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Olympia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Olympia Drive have a pool?
No, 2509 Olympia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Olympia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 Olympia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Olympia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Olympia Drive has units with dishwashers.

