Extremely Clean 3-2-2 home in a superb SW Arlington family neighborhood. Walking distance to Ditto Elementary School, Close to shopping, & good access to I-20. Recently installed carpeting, freshly painted interior, nicely wooded lot, granite countertops, a sun-exercise room off back of house, woodburning fireplace, vaulted ceiling in family room, and much more. Must see to appreciate. Ready for immediate move-in!