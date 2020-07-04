2507 Windy Pine Ln

Amenities

2 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Arlington !!! - Two bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Arlington. Split floor plan. Large living room with a wood burning fire place. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. The property have full size washer and dryer connections. Fenced backyard perfect for entertainment.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



(RLNE4138156)