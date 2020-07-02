2507 Esquire Drive, Arlington, TX 76018 Fish Creek
Amenities
carport
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom located close to 360 is perfect for commuters. Kitchen dinning room and bathrooms have ceramic tile and bedrooms, living room has carpets. There is a one car port. This house wont last long apply today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2507 Esquire Drive have any available units?
2507 Esquire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2507 Esquire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Esquire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.