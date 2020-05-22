Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2503 Lido Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2503 Lido Lane
2503 Lido Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2503 Lido Lane, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled duplex that is 2 bedroom, 1 bath with parking in the rear.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2503 Lido Lane have any available units?
2503 Lido Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2503 Lido Lane have?
Some of 2503 Lido Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2503 Lido Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Lido Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Lido Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Lido Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2503 Lido Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Lido Lane offers parking.
Does 2503 Lido Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Lido Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Lido Lane have a pool?
No, 2503 Lido Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Lido Lane have accessible units?
No, 2503 Lido Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Lido Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Lido Lane has units with dishwashers.
