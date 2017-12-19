All apartments in Arlington
Location

2501 Arapaho Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home Just 15 Minutes from The Rangers Ballpark
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,338 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute

(RLNE4983598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Arapaho Drive have any available units?
2501 Arapaho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Arapaho Drive have?
Some of 2501 Arapaho Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Arapaho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Arapaho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Arapaho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Arapaho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Arapaho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Arapaho Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 Arapaho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Arapaho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Arapaho Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Arapaho Drive has a pool.
Does 2501 Arapaho Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Arapaho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Arapaho Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Arapaho Drive has units with dishwashers.

