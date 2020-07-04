All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:42 PM

2444 N Graham Drive

2444 Graham Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2444 Graham Drive North, Arlington, TX 76013
Graham Square

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Arlington opportunity. Close to UTA and all Arlington amenities. Great price and location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 N Graham Drive have any available units?
2444 N Graham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2444 N Graham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2444 N Graham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 N Graham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2444 N Graham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2444 N Graham Drive offer parking?
No, 2444 N Graham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2444 N Graham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 N Graham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 N Graham Drive have a pool?
No, 2444 N Graham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2444 N Graham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2444 N Graham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 N Graham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 N Graham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 N Graham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 N Graham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

