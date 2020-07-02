All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2444 E Timberview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2444 E Timberview Lane
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:19 PM

2444 E Timberview Lane

2444 East Timberview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2444 East Timberview Lane, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Super central location! You won't want to miss your opportunity to live in this adorable half-duplex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 E Timberview Lane have any available units?
2444 E Timberview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2444 E Timberview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2444 E Timberview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 E Timberview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2444 E Timberview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2444 E Timberview Lane offer parking?
No, 2444 E Timberview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2444 E Timberview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 E Timberview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 E Timberview Lane have a pool?
No, 2444 E Timberview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2444 E Timberview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2444 E Timberview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 E Timberview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 E Timberview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 E Timberview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 E Timberview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center