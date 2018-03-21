Rent Calculator
2440 E Timberview Lane
2440 E Timberview Lane
2440 East Timberview Lane
·
Arlington
Location
2440 East Timberview Lane, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute 3-2-3 garden home type duplex. New carpet and countertops will be installed before move in. Great location with access frwys, food and shopping. Lots of natural light and nice patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2440 E Timberview Lane have any available units?
2440 E Timberview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2440 E Timberview Lane have?
Some of 2440 E Timberview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2440 E Timberview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2440 E Timberview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 E Timberview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2440 E Timberview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2440 E Timberview Lane offer parking?
No, 2440 E Timberview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2440 E Timberview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 E Timberview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 E Timberview Lane have a pool?
No, 2440 E Timberview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2440 E Timberview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2440 E Timberview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 E Timberview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 E Timberview Lane has units with dishwashers.
