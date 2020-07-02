Rent Calculator
Arlington, TX
2435 Sunflower Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2435 Sunflower Dr
2435 Sunflower Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2435 Sunflower Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom/2Bath Duplex, Fireplace, close to I-20 and I-360.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2435 Sunflower Dr have any available units?
2435 Sunflower Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2435 Sunflower Dr have?
Some of 2435 Sunflower Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2435 Sunflower Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Sunflower Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Sunflower Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2435 Sunflower Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2435 Sunflower Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Sunflower Dr offers parking.
Does 2435 Sunflower Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 Sunflower Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Sunflower Dr have a pool?
No, 2435 Sunflower Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Sunflower Dr have accessible units?
No, 2435 Sunflower Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Sunflower Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 Sunflower Dr has units with dishwashers.
