Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:24 AM

2419 Indigo Lane

2419 Indigo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2419 Indigo Lane, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Half of duplex that is 2 bedroom 2 bath with carport parking in rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Indigo Lane have any available units?
2419 Indigo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Indigo Lane have?
Some of 2419 Indigo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Indigo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Indigo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Indigo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2419 Indigo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2419 Indigo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Indigo Lane offers parking.
Does 2419 Indigo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Indigo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Indigo Lane have a pool?
No, 2419 Indigo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Indigo Lane have accessible units?
No, 2419 Indigo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Indigo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Indigo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

