Arlington, TX
2418 Sutton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2418 Sutton Drive

2418 Sutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Sutton Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Manhassett Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,787 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Sutton Drive have any available units?
2418 Sutton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Sutton Drive have?
Some of 2418 Sutton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Sutton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Sutton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Sutton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2418 Sutton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2418 Sutton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Sutton Drive offers parking.
Does 2418 Sutton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Sutton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Sutton Drive have a pool?
No, 2418 Sutton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Sutton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2418 Sutton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Sutton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Sutton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

