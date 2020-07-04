All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2416 Kingston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2416 Kingston Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2416 Kingston Street

2416 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2416 Kingston Street, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the sunniest house on the street. Large front and backyard for pets..family to enjoy. Light bright paint, neutral colors, and easy living. New fridge just delivered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Kingston Street have any available units?
2416 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Kingston Street have?
Some of 2416 Kingston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Kingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Kingston Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center