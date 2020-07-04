Rent Calculator
2416 Kingston Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2416 Kingston Street
2416 Kingston Street
Location
2416 Kingston Street, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in the sunniest house on the street. Large front and backyard for pets..family to enjoy. Light bright paint, neutral colors, and easy living. New fridge just delivered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
400
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2416 Kingston Street have any available units?
2416 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2416 Kingston Street have?
Some of 2416 Kingston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2416 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Kingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2416 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2416 Kingston Street has units with dishwashers.
