All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2411 Brookdale Drive.
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2411 Brookdale Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 12
2411 Brookdale Drive
2411 Brookdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2411 Brookdale Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Freshly painted 3 beds 2 baths home close to 360 ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2411 Brookdale Drive have any available units?
2411 Brookdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2411 Brookdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Brookdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Brookdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Brookdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2411 Brookdale Drive offer parking?
No, 2411 Brookdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Brookdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Brookdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Brookdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2411 Brookdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Brookdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2411 Brookdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Brookdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Brookdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Brookdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Brookdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
