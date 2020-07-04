Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2409 Lido Lane
Last updated March 22 2020 at 9:07 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2409 Lido Lane
2409 Lido Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2409 Lido Lane, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Lido Lane have any available units?
2409 Lido Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2409 Lido Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Lido Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Lido Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Lido Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2409 Lido Lane offer parking?
No, 2409 Lido Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Lido Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Lido Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Lido Lane have a pool?
No, 2409 Lido Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Lido Lane have accessible units?
No, 2409 Lido Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Lido Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Lido Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Lido Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Lido Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
