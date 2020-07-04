Rent Calculator
2409 Fielder
2409 Fielder
2409 S Fielder Rd
·
Location
2409 S Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly renovated! New Paint. New Carpet, New Appliances, Great Location just minutes fro I-20, Major shopping areas and restaurants. Large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Fielder have any available units?
2409 Fielder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2409 Fielder have?
Some of 2409 Fielder's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2409 Fielder currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Fielder is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Fielder pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Fielder is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2409 Fielder offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Fielder offers parking.
Does 2409 Fielder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Fielder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Fielder have a pool?
No, 2409 Fielder does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Fielder have accessible units?
No, 2409 Fielder does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Fielder have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Fielder does not have units with dishwashers.
