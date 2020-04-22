All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2406 Sunflower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2406 Sunflower Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

2406 Sunflower Drive

2406 Sunflower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2406 Sunflower Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous well kept duplex in a quiet neighborhood. Perfect one story floor plan with large living room and yard. Great location and centrally located to major highways and shopping centers. Schools is a short walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Sunflower Drive have any available units?
2406 Sunflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Sunflower Drive have?
Some of 2406 Sunflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Sunflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Sunflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Sunflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Sunflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2406 Sunflower Drive offer parking?
No, 2406 Sunflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Sunflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Sunflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Sunflower Drive have a pool?
No, 2406 Sunflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Sunflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 2406 Sunflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Sunflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Sunflower Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center