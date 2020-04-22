Gorgeous well kept duplex in a quiet neighborhood. Perfect one story floor plan with large living room and yard. Great location and centrally located to major highways and shopping centers. Schools is a short walk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 Sunflower Drive have any available units?
2406 Sunflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Sunflower Drive have?
Some of 2406 Sunflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Sunflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Sunflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.