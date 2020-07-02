All apartments in Arlington
2405 Bennington Drive
2405 Bennington Drive

2405 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Bennington Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Manhassett Community

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Bennington Drive have any available units?
2405 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2405 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Bennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2405 Bennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Bennington Drive offers parking.
Does 2405 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Bennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Bennington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

