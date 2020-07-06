2404 Perkins Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace game room

Spectacular 5 bed, 3.5 bath, two story home in Arlington, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and living rooms. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower and unique dual sided fireplace. Game room up! Beautiful views of backyard from balcony. Tons of space in this home! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.