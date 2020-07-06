All apartments in Arlington
Location

2404 Perkins Road, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 5 bed, 3.5 bath, two story home in Arlington, TX. Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and living rooms. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub, separate shower and unique dual sided fireplace. Game room up! Beautiful views of backyard from balcony. Tons of space in this home! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Perkins Road have any available units?
2404 Perkins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Perkins Road have?
Some of 2404 Perkins Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Perkins Road currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Perkins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Perkins Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Perkins Road is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Perkins Road offer parking?
No, 2404 Perkins Road does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Perkins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Perkins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Perkins Road have a pool?
No, 2404 Perkins Road does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Perkins Road have accessible units?
No, 2404 Perkins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Perkins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Perkins Road does not have units with dishwashers.

