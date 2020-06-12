All apartments in Arlington
2404 Edinburgh Street
2404 Edinburgh Street

2404 Edinburgh Street · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Edinburgh Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Huge home with lots of room for entertaining! Large master bedroom with dual walk in closets. Newly remodeled kitchen and guest bathroom. Enclosed patio with window ac unit. Backyard has a vegetable garden and plenty of room to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Edinburgh Street have any available units?
2404 Edinburgh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Edinburgh Street have?
Some of 2404 Edinburgh Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Edinburgh Street currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Edinburgh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Edinburgh Street pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Edinburgh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2404 Edinburgh Street offer parking?
No, 2404 Edinburgh Street does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Edinburgh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Edinburgh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Edinburgh Street have a pool?
No, 2404 Edinburgh Street does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Edinburgh Street have accessible units?
No, 2404 Edinburgh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Edinburgh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Edinburgh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

