Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2402 Windy Pine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2402 Windy Pine Lane

2402 Windy Pine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Windy Pine Ln, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3/2 NEW PAINT, NEW GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT!!!!Nice Spacious floor plan, ceiling fans throughout, washer dryer connections including separate utility area. Nice decorative updated fireplace, Fenced in yard, corner lot. Quick access to shopping, highways 20,30 minutes from downtown. All new flooring, paint and granite in kitchen and bathroom.

If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Windy Pine Lane have any available units?
2402 Windy Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Windy Pine Lane have?
Some of 2402 Windy Pine Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Windy Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Windy Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Windy Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 Windy Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2402 Windy Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 2402 Windy Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2402 Windy Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Windy Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Windy Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 2402 Windy Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Windy Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2402 Windy Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Windy Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Windy Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

