2402 Windy Pine Lane

Amenities
3/2 NEW PAINT, NEW GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT!!!!Nice Spacious floor plan, ceiling fans throughout, washer dryer connections including separate utility area. Nice decorative updated fireplace, Fenced in yard, corner lot. Quick access to shopping, highways 20,30 minutes from downtown. All new flooring, paint and granite in kitchen and bathroom.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.