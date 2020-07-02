All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:58 PM

2402 Sunflower Drive

2402 Sunflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Sunflower Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Arlington Duplex, large fenced yard with covered patio, covered parking, hardwoods, near shops and hwy, must see! No Section 8, No smoking
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Sunflower Drive have any available units?
2402 Sunflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2402 Sunflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Sunflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Sunflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Sunflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2402 Sunflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Sunflower Drive offers parking.
Does 2402 Sunflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Sunflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Sunflower Drive have a pool?
No, 2402 Sunflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Sunflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 2402 Sunflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Sunflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Sunflower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Sunflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 Sunflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

