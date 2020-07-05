This Beautiful home has been updated with new luxury vinyl plank, new carpet, full interior paint, Home is located on a large wooded lot with a large detached garage. This is a great home at a fair price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have any available units?
2402 Hilldale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have?
Some of 2402 Hilldale Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Hilldale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Hilldale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.