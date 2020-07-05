All apartments in Arlington
Location

2402 Hilldale Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful home has been updated with new luxury vinyl plank, new carpet, full interior paint, Home is located on a large wooded lot with a large detached garage. This is a great home at a fair price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have any available units?
2402 Hilldale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have?
Some of 2402 Hilldale Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Hilldale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Hilldale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Hilldale Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Hilldale Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Hilldale Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Hilldale Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2402 Hilldale Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2402 Hilldale Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Hilldale Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Hilldale Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

