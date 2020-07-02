All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2401 Long Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2401 Long Ridge Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:01 PM

2401 Long Ridge Lane

2401 Long Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2401 Long Ridge Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled townhome ready for you to make it your home! An entertainer's delight with bright and open living room complete with woodburning fireplace and a convenient wet bar! Kitchen with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pass-through breakfast bar to the dining room. Upstairs offers two oversized bedrooms both outfitted with full baths and walk-in closets. Convenient half bath downstairs for you and your guests. Delightful fenced backyard for your summer bbqs. Covered parking to keep your car protected from all of Texas' weather extremes, plus the added bonus of extra storage. This beauty is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Long Ridge Lane have any available units?
2401 Long Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Long Ridge Lane have?
Some of 2401 Long Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Long Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Long Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Long Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Long Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2401 Long Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Long Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2401 Long Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Long Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Long Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2401 Long Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Long Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2401 Long Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Long Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Long Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center