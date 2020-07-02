2401 Long Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Completely remodeled townhome ready for you to make it your home! An entertainer's delight with bright and open living room complete with woodburning fireplace and a convenient wet bar! Kitchen with tons of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pass-through breakfast bar to the dining room. Upstairs offers two oversized bedrooms both outfitted with full baths and walk-in closets. Convenient half bath downstairs for you and your guests. Delightful fenced backyard for your summer bbqs. Covered parking to keep your car protected from all of Texas' weather extremes, plus the added bonus of extra storage. This beauty is a must see!