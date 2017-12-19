All apartments in Arlington
2401 Edinburgh Street

Location

2401 Edinburgh Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,687 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Edinburgh Street have any available units?
2401 Edinburgh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Edinburgh Street have?
Some of 2401 Edinburgh Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Edinburgh Street currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Edinburgh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Edinburgh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Edinburgh Street is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Edinburgh Street offer parking?
No, 2401 Edinburgh Street does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Edinburgh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Edinburgh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Edinburgh Street have a pool?
No, 2401 Edinburgh Street does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Edinburgh Street have accessible units?
No, 2401 Edinburgh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Edinburgh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Edinburgh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

