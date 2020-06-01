All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2400 Long Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2400 Long Ridge Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:11 PM

2400 Long Ridge Lane

2400 Long Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2400 Long Ridge Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Long Ridge Lane have any available units?
2400 Long Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2400 Long Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Long Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Long Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Long Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2400 Long Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 2400 Long Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Long Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Long Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Long Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2400 Long Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Long Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2400 Long Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Long Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Long Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Long Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Long Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center