Last updated August 4 2019 at 6:46 AM

233 Freedom Lane

233 Freedom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

233 Freedom Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property has just been completely updated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Freedom Lane have any available units?
233 Freedom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Freedom Lane have?
Some of 233 Freedom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Freedom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
233 Freedom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Freedom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 233 Freedom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 233 Freedom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 233 Freedom Lane offers parking.
Does 233 Freedom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Freedom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Freedom Lane have a pool?
No, 233 Freedom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 233 Freedom Lane have accessible units?
No, 233 Freedom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Freedom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Freedom Lane has units with dishwashers.

