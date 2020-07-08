Rent Calculator
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2327 Cales Drive.
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2327 Cales Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:19 PM

2327 Cales Drive
2327 Cales Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2327 Cales Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice Duplex ready for new tenants. Rear parking Carports. What a Deal, Landlord will maintain the yard...Come take a look.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2327 Cales Drive have any available units?
2327 Cales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2327 Cales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Cales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Cales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Cales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2327 Cales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Cales Drive offers parking.
Does 2327 Cales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Cales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Cales Drive have a pool?
No, 2327 Cales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Cales Drive have accessible units?
No, 2327 Cales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Cales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Cales Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Cales Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 Cales Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
