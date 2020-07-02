All apartments in Arlington
2324 Weyborn Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:42 PM

2324 Weyborn Drive

2324 Weyborn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Weyborn Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Adorable 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,812 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors, backyard access, and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Weyborn Drive have any available units?
2324 Weyborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Weyborn Drive have?
Some of 2324 Weyborn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Weyborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Weyborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Weyborn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Weyborn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Weyborn Drive offer parking?
No, 2324 Weyborn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2324 Weyborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Weyborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Weyborn Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Weyborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Weyborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Weyborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Weyborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Weyborn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

