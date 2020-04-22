Great condo located near University of Texas-Arlington and close to much shopping and eateries. Just minutes from Cowboy Stadium. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances all included. Upgraded tile and wood floors throughout. Rare 2 full bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2323 Torrington Drive have any available units?
2323 Torrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Torrington Drive have?
Some of 2323 Torrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Torrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Torrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.