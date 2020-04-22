All apartments in Arlington
2323 Torrington Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:08 AM

2323 Torrington Drive

2323 Torrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Torrington Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great condo located near University of Texas-Arlington and close to much shopping and eateries. Just minutes from Cowboy Stadium. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances all included. Upgraded tile and wood floors throughout. Rare 2 full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Torrington Drive have any available units?
2323 Torrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Torrington Drive have?
Some of 2323 Torrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Torrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Torrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Torrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Torrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2323 Torrington Drive offer parking?
No, 2323 Torrington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2323 Torrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 Torrington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Torrington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Torrington Drive has a pool.
Does 2323 Torrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2323 Torrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Torrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Torrington Drive has units with dishwashers.

