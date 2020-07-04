All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:42 AM

2318 Bloomfield Drive

2318 Bloomfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Bloomfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1 living room 1 dining area eat in kitchen galley kitchen granite countertops washer and dryer connections (utility closet) half bath downstairs all bedrooms upstairs walk in closet master master en suite shower.tub combo in master second full bath upstairs wood fenced backyard refrigerator electric oven.range dishwasher disposal built in microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Bloomfield Drive have any available units?
2318 Bloomfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Bloomfield Drive have?
Some of 2318 Bloomfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Bloomfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Bloomfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Bloomfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Bloomfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2318 Bloomfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Bloomfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2318 Bloomfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Bloomfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Bloomfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2318 Bloomfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Bloomfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2318 Bloomfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Bloomfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Bloomfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

