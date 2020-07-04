1 living room 1 dining area eat in kitchen galley kitchen granite countertops washer and dryer connections (utility closet) half bath downstairs all bedrooms upstairs walk in closet master master en suite shower.tub combo in master second full bath upstairs wood fenced backyard refrigerator electric oven.range dishwasher disposal built in microwave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Some of 2318 Bloomfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
