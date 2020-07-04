All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2311 Pecandale Drive

2311 Pecandale Drive
Location

2311 Pecandale Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and cozy corner lot, 2 bedroom 2 bath with garage converted to a nice size extra bedroom or office; Updated paint throughout the house, spacious kitchen with beautiful back splash. Plenty of shade in the large backyard for gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Pecandale Drive have any available units?
2311 Pecandale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Pecandale Drive have?
Some of 2311 Pecandale Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Pecandale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Pecandale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Pecandale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Pecandale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2311 Pecandale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Pecandale Drive offers parking.
Does 2311 Pecandale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Pecandale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Pecandale Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 Pecandale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Pecandale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 Pecandale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Pecandale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Pecandale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

