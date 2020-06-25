All apartments in Arlington
2309 Balsam Drive
2309 Balsam Drive

2309 Balsam Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Balsam Dr, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Prime location in Arlington off Hwy 360, north of Hwy i-30, near six flags, The Ballpark in Arlington and AT&T Stadium. HOA includes 2 pools, tennis court, 2 Jacuzzi hot tubs, sauna, picnic areas, gated and secured entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Balsam Drive have any available units?
2309 Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2309 Balsam Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Balsam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2309 Balsam Drive offer parking?
No, 2309 Balsam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Balsam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Balsam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Balsam Drive has a pool.
Does 2309 Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Balsam Drive has units with dishwashers.

