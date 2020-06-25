Prime location in Arlington off Hwy 360, north of Hwy i-30, near six flags, The Ballpark in Arlington and AT&T Stadium. HOA includes 2 pools, tennis court, 2 Jacuzzi hot tubs, sauna, picnic areas, gated and secured entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2309 Balsam Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 2309 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2309 Balsam Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.