2309 Balsam Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Prime location in Arlington off Hwy 360, north of Hwy i-30, near six flags, The Ballpark in Arlington and AT&T Stadium. HOA includes 2 pools, tennis court, 2 Jacuzzi hot tubs, sauna, picnic areas, gated and secured entrance.