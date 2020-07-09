All apartments in Arlington
2309 Balsam Dr
2309 Balsam Dr

2309 Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Balsam Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
A spacious and move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features Laminate floors, Cozy fireplace and a great view of the community pool. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Balsam Dr have any available units?
2309 Balsam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2309 Balsam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Balsam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Balsam Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Balsam Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2309 Balsam Dr offer parking?
No, 2309 Balsam Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Balsam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Balsam Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Balsam Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Balsam Dr has a pool.
Does 2309 Balsam Dr have accessible units?
No, 2309 Balsam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Balsam Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Balsam Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Balsam Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Balsam Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
