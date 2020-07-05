Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2307 Balsam Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2307 Balsam Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2307 Balsam Drive
2307 Balsam Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2307 Balsam Drive, Arlington, TX 76006
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2307 Balsam Drive have any available units?
2307 Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2307 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2307 Balsam Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2307 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Balsam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2307 Balsam Drive offer parking?
No, 2307 Balsam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 Balsam Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Balsam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Balsam Drive has a pool.
Does 2307 Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 2307 Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Balsam Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center