2307 Autumn Oaks Trl

Amenities
Stunning executive, comfortable, clean and beautifully decorated furnished home. This house has amazing views that will pull you outside. Light, bright, open layout. Light neutral colors throughout! Modern clean lines with soaring ceilings. With a California King, and 2 queens the 3 beds and 3 full baths is outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows. Our guest sign up for a month and end up staying longer and coming back year after year. Take a dip in the refreshing pool on hot Texas summer days and Relax in the spa.
The units come with free cable, water, gas and high-speed internet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.