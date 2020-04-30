2307 Autumn Oaks Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Stunning executive, comfortable, clean and beautifully decorated furnished home. This house has amazing views that will pull you outside. Light, bright, open layout. Light neutral colors throughout! Modern clean lines with soaring ceilings. With a California King, and 2 queens the 3 beds and 3 full baths is outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows. Our guest sign up for a month and end up staying longer and coming back year after year. Take a dip in the refreshing pool on hot Texas summer days and Relax in the spa.

The units come with free cable, water, gas and high-speed internet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.