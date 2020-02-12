All apartments in Arlington
Location

2303 Lavon Creek Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has recently been renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Lavon Creek Lane have any available units?
2303 Lavon Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Lavon Creek Lane have?
Some of 2303 Lavon Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Lavon Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Lavon Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Lavon Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Lavon Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2303 Lavon Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Lavon Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 2303 Lavon Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Lavon Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Lavon Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2303 Lavon Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Lavon Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2303 Lavon Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Lavon Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Lavon Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

