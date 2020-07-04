Spacious and clean half duplex in quiet and centrally located subdivision. Floor plan features 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counters and cabinets. Closet space galore. Living and Dining area with brick fireplace and laminate floors. Two car rear entry garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 Garden Park Court have any available units?
2303 Garden Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Garden Park Court have?
Some of 2303 Garden Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Garden Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Garden Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.