All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2303 Garden Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2303 Garden Park Court
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:56 PM

2303 Garden Park Court

2303 Garden Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2303 Garden Park Court, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and clean half duplex in quiet and centrally located subdivision. Floor plan features 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counters and cabinets. Closet space galore. Living and Dining area with brick fireplace and laminate floors. Two car rear entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Garden Park Court have any available units?
2303 Garden Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Garden Park Court have?
Some of 2303 Garden Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Garden Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Garden Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Garden Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Garden Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2303 Garden Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Garden Park Court offers parking.
Does 2303 Garden Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Garden Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Garden Park Court have a pool?
No, 2303 Garden Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Garden Park Court have accessible units?
No, 2303 Garden Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Garden Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Garden Park Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center