All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2301 Cripple Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2301 Cripple Creek Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:45 PM

2301 Cripple Creek Drive

2301 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2301 Cripple Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with white appliances and a view to the living room! Fenced backyard, covered patio and a storage unit! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Cripple Creek Drive have any available units?
2301 Cripple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Cripple Creek Drive have?
Some of 2301 Cripple Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Cripple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Cripple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Cripple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Cripple Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Cripple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Cripple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2301 Cripple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Cripple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Cripple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Cripple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Cripple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Cripple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Cripple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Cripple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center