2300 Balsam Drive

Updated cozy one bedroom, one bath condo with a living, dining, kitchen open floor plan. Unit has balcony and exterior storage closet. The complex offers pools, exercise room, tennis courts and picnic area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
