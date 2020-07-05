All apartments in Arlington
2300 Balsam Drive
Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:39 AM

2300 Balsam Drive

2300 Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Balsam Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Updated cozy one bedroom, one bath condo with a living, dining, kitchen open floor plan. Unit has balcony and exterior storage closet. The complex offers pools, exercise room, tennis courts and picnic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Balsam Drive have any available units?
2300 Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2300 Balsam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Balsam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2300 Balsam Drive offer parking?
No, 2300 Balsam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Balsam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Balsam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Balsam Drive has a pool.
Does 2300 Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Balsam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

