Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2218 Viewtop Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:25 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2218 Viewtop Lane
2218 Viewtop Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2218 Viewtop Lane, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice two bedroom, two bath duplex with fenced back yard.
Only 1 small, non-aggressive breed dog allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
400
restrictions:
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2218 Viewtop Lane have any available units?
2218 Viewtop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2218 Viewtop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Viewtop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Viewtop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 Viewtop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2218 Viewtop Lane offer parking?
No, 2218 Viewtop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2218 Viewtop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Viewtop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Viewtop Lane have a pool?
No, 2218 Viewtop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Viewtop Lane have accessible units?
No, 2218 Viewtop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Viewtop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Viewtop Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Viewtop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 Viewtop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
