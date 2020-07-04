All apartments in Arlington
2215 Splendor Court
2215 Splendor Court

2215 Splendor Court · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Splendor Court, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy well kept 2009 home with 3 beds 2 baths ready for lease. Will not last long! Easy access to 360.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Splendor Court have any available units?
2215 Splendor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Splendor Court have?
Some of 2215 Splendor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Splendor Court currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Splendor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Splendor Court pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Splendor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2215 Splendor Court offer parking?
No, 2215 Splendor Court does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Splendor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Splendor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Splendor Court have a pool?
No, 2215 Splendor Court does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Splendor Court have accessible units?
No, 2215 Splendor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Splendor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Splendor Court has units with dishwashers.

