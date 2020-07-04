All apartments in Arlington
2215 Georgetown Street

2215 Georgetown Street · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Georgetown Street, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fresh newly built home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Georgetown Street have any available units?
2215 Georgetown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2215 Georgetown Street currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Georgetown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Georgetown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Georgetown Street is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Georgetown Street offer parking?
No, 2215 Georgetown Street does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Georgetown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Georgetown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Georgetown Street have a pool?
No, 2215 Georgetown Street does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Georgetown Street have accessible units?
No, 2215 Georgetown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Georgetown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Georgetown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Georgetown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Georgetown Street does not have units with air conditioning.

