Last updated November 7 2019 at 5:00 PM

2211 Stennett Drive

2211 Stennett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Stennett Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious Arlington Home is perfect for all occasions. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bath 2 car garage!. This will not last so come see it and grab it while you can! RENT: $2295.00/month, 2,460 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. No Pets allowed. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Stennett Drive have any available units?
2211 Stennett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2211 Stennett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Stennett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Stennett Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Stennett Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2211 Stennett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Stennett Drive offers parking.
Does 2211 Stennett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Stennett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Stennett Drive have a pool?
No, 2211 Stennett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Stennett Drive have accessible units?
No, 2211 Stennett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Stennett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Stennett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 Stennett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 Stennett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

