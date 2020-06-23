Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2211 Greensborough Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:57 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2211 Greensborough Lane
2211 Greensborough Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2211 Greensborough Lane, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Owned Managed and Maintained by Tricon American Homes. Life Simplied.
Application and Qualifications on TAH website
www.triconamericanhomes.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2211 Greensborough Lane have any available units?
2211 Greensborough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2211 Greensborough Lane have?
Some of 2211 Greensborough Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2211 Greensborough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Greensborough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Greensborough Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Greensborough Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2211 Greensborough Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Greensborough Lane offers parking.
Does 2211 Greensborough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Greensborough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Greensborough Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2211 Greensborough Lane has a pool.
Does 2211 Greensborough Lane have accessible units?
No, 2211 Greensborough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Greensborough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Greensborough Lane has units with dishwashers.
